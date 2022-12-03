Published: - Dec 03, 2022

Tasnim – After being eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win against Ghana on Friday, Uruguay coach Diego Alonso blamed his country's failure to get out of the group stage on an officiating error in the team's previous game against Portugal.

“We are out because of Portugal's penalty and goal difference,” Alonso said through a FIFA translator. “It's not the point (from a 0-0 draw against South Korea), rather to the contrary. We are not out because of that point. It's because of the penalty that was awarded in extra time that, according to FIFA, was not a penalty.”

The penalty in question came on a play in the 89th minute when Portugal was leading 1-0. Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez made a sliding challenge in the penalty box and the ball grazed his hand while he was extending it to brace himself as he fell backward.

Referee Alireza Faghani of Iran initially did not call for a penalty, but was advised to consult a VAR review, which led to the decision. Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty to make the score 2-0.

Uruguay began Matchday 3 level on points with South Korea while trailing by a single goal on the goal difference tiebreaker, with two fewer goals scored. For teams level on points, goal difference is the first tiebreaker and goals scored the second.