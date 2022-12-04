Published: - Dec 04, 2022

Tehran Times - Carlos Queiroz has returned to Iran along with Team Melli delegation and it’s while his contract with the football federation has come to an end.

Iran will have to compete at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar and media reports suggest that the Federation has verbally agreed to continue with the Portuguese coach.

After Iran failed to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, Queiroz noted that the team has so many young and talented players for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

What does that actually mean?

Queiroz has previously headed Iran in five important tournaments. Under his tutelage, Iran competed at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups and earned two wins, five losses and two draws out of nine matches.

It’s not acceptable.

He also led Iran in the 2015 and 2019 AFC Asian Cups but has not won anything.

To appoint him as Dragan Skocic’s replacement two months ahead of the 2022 World Cup, was a big mistake the football federation made and to continue working with him will be the bigger mistake.

Iran had a golden chance to book their place in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time ever but missed the opportunity due to Queiroz’s wrong tactics.

Japan, South Korea and Australia, as three Asian teams, have qualified for the next stage but Team Melli have failed to do that in a relatively easy group.

The football federation must find a great coach as soon as possible since there are darker days ahead.