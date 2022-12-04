Published: - Dec 04, 2022

Tasnim – Carlos Queiroz and his assistants left Tehran for Lisbon on Sunday.

He arrived in Iran Wednesday night with the Team Melli delegation.

The Portuguese coach has no contract with the Iran football federation any more.

Queiroz replaced Dragan Skocic as Iran's coach in September but failed to meet expectations in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Under his guidance, Iran suffered two losses against England (6-2) and the US (1-0) and defeated Wales (2-0).