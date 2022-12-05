Published: - Dec 05, 2022

Tehran Times - Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams will be held behind closed doors.

The match was scheduled for Nov. 4 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium but Iran Football League Organization decided to postponed that to Dec. 20 due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 2022/23 IPL season resumes after the end of the ongoing World Cup.

Persepolis sit top of the table two points ahead of their archrivals Esteghlal.