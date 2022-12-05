Tehran derby to be held behind closed doors

Derby 99  

Tehran derby

Tehran Times - Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams will be held behind closed doors.

The match was scheduled for Nov. 4 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium but Iran Football League Organization decided to postponed that to Dec. 20 due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 2022/23 IPL season resumes after the end of the ongoing World Cup.

Persepolis sit top of the table two points ahead of their archrivals Esteghlal.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top