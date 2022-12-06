Published: - Dec 06, 2022

Tasnim – Iran national football team defender Shojae Khalilzadeh denied rumors that he is going to retire from the National Team.

A newspaper wrote Khalilzadeh will retire from Team Melli if Carlos Queiroz remains the head coach.

The veteran defender, in an interview with Varzesh.com, has denied the speculations.

Khalilzadeh was not invited to the Iran football team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup by Queiroz.

The 33-year-old defender was called up to Team Melli by the Portuguese coach for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but remained an unused substitute in three matches.