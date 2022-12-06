Published: - Dec 06, 2022

Tehran Times - Francisco "Paco" Jemez Martin will take charge of Iranian football club Tractor.

The 52-year-old tactician will travel to Tabriz by the end of the week to finalize his deal.

The former center-back played 269 La Liga matches in representation of three teams, mainly Deportivo and Zaragoza. He appeared for Spain national football team at Euro 2000.

Jemez started working as a coach in 2007, going on to work with several clubs, including Alcala, Cordoba, Las Palmas and Rayo Vallecano.

He will replace Russian coach Kurban Berdyev in the Tabriz based football club.

Tractor are seventh in the Iran Professional League (IPL), nine points adrift of leaders Persepolis.