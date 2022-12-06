Published: - Dec 06, 2022

Tehran Times - Carlos Queiroz has left Tehran but there is possibility that he returns to Iran to pen a new deal with the country’s football federation.

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) is not going to compete at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup with an Iranian coach and it has no a foreign candidate until now.

Foolad football team coach Javad Nekounam has been a candidate to lead Team Melli in the recent years but FFIRI’s Board of Directors would rather work with a foreign tactician.

Under leadership of Queiroz, Iran failed to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time ever in a relatively easy group.

The football federation is under pressure at the moment but has remained silent so far.

The federation faced criticism for changing Team Melli coaching staff just two months ahead of the 2022 World Cup but the members defended their decision and finally hired Queiroz as new head coach of Iran football as Dragan Skocic’s replacement.

It seems that the football federation continues cooperation with the Portuguese coach.

Paulo Bento announced he would not be staying on as coach of South Korea after they were eliminated from the World Cup with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brazil in knockout stage.

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu also told media that he is ultimately responsible for what happens on the pitch at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Samurai Blue lost to 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia in penalty shootout in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16.

But Queiroz has not apologized to the Iranian fans but he is still an option to remain Iran coach.