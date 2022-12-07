Published: - Dec 07, 2022

PLDC - Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is reportedly making attempts for Mehdi Taremi’s transfer to the Premier League giant.

In a report, the Portuguese newspaper “A Bola” claimed that Ferdinand, who is now active in the area of transfers, has clinched initial agreements with Taremi’s agent.

The 30-year-old striker’s contract with Porto FC will end in 2024 and any transfer before that requires payments to the Portuguese club.

The Iranian forward scored two goals against England in the opening match of Iran at the 2022 World Cup, catching the eyes of several European teams.

Earlier reports have linked Taremi with big teams across Europe including Inter Milan and Arsenal among others.

Taremi scored a total of 26 goals for Porto last season, playing a major role in the team’s winning of the Portuguese league title. He has scored a total of 13 goals for the team this season.