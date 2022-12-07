Published: - Dec 07, 2022

PLDC - Karim Bavi, who was famous for his jumping and heading abilities in Iranian football, passed away on December 7, 2022.

The former striker passed away at the age of 57 in a hospital in Karaj following months of suffering from a disease.

Bavi was born on December 30, 1964, in Abadan, Khuzestan province. He started his professional career in Shahin in 1984 before joining Persepolis three years later.

During a 10-year presence in Team Melli, Bavi scored 29 goals in 34 caps for the national team. He scored the first goal of Iran in the 1988 AFC Asia Cup in a match against Qatar.

He also scored goals both against Esteghlal and Persepolis while playing for Shahin.

According to reports, he even joined the Iranian armed forces during the Iran-Iraq war, suffering injuries due to being hit by bullets.