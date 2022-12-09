Published: - Dec 09, 2022

Tehran Times - More than 10 days after Iran’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the football federation has had any reaction to the catastrophic results in Qatar.

Recently, Roger De Sá, Iran assistant, has said they will negotiate with Iran football federation in January.

“We are not sure about our future with Iran national team, but we will resume our negotiation with the federation from January. We hope to continue with the team next year,”

The federation must clarify its position as soon as possible. The football federation has ‘no plan’ to strengthen the National Team because it is eager to continue cooperation with a loser coaching staff.

Paulo Bento stepped down as South Korea coach after his side suffered a 4-1 defeat to Brazil in the World Cup, despite leading the Taeguk Warriors to the Round of 16.

Carlos Queiroz has led Iran in five important tournaments in a decade but hasn’t done anything extraordinary.

Under guidance of Dragan Skocic, Iran qualified for the 2022 World Cup as the first Asian team and also finished first in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

But the federation dismissed the successful coach just because he was not a famous coach.

It’s absolutely ridiculous.

The football federation must be accountable for Team Melli’s results in the 2022 World Cup. However, there is no plan and no future for Iran football.