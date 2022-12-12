Published: - Dec 12, 2022

PLDC - According to a report, five members of the Iranian Football Federation's Board of Directors are against the continued tenure of Carlos Queiroz in Team Melli.

This is according to Mehr News Agency which reported the development on Sunday, citing sources from inside the federation.

Two members of the board are also trying to persuade others to let an Iranian coach lead the team in the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup, added the report.

Following two defeats in the 2022 World Cup group stage matches against England and the USA, many experts and fans have called on the federation to part ways with the Portuguese coach.

Queiroz led the Iranian team in past three World Cup finals but failed to secure a spot in the knockout stage in any editions.

Criticism has also been directed at Mehdi Taj, the Federation's president, who brought back Queiroz to the national team just three months remaining to the World Cup finals.

The report also said the Board of Directors is waiting to receive an official report on the performance of the team in the World Cup by Taj.