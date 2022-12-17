Published: - Dec 17, 2022

Tasnim – Porto football team defeated Vizela 4-0 at the Portuguese League Cup Friday night.

Toni Martinez led Porto at the Estádio do Dragão just one minute into the match. Galeano and Wendell scored two goals in the 48th and 58th minutes.

Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi scored Porto’s fourth goal in the 67th minute from the penalty spot.

Porto is scheduled to meet Gil Vicente on December 21 in the quarterfinals.

The 2022–23 Taça da Liga is the sixteenth edition of the Portuguese League Cup, a football league cup competition organized by the Liga Portuguesa de Futebol Profissional and contested exclusively by clubs competing in the top two professional tiers of Portuguese football – the Primeira Liga and the Liga Portugal 2.