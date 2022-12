Published: - Dec 19, 2022

Tasnim – Mohammad Rabiei stepped down as the head coach of Iranian top-flight club Mes Rafsanjan.

Rabiei, 41, took charge of Mes Rafsanjan in 2019.

The Rafsanjan-based club sits eighth in the 16-team table with 14 points in 11 matches.

Mes Rafsanjan will meet Mes Kerman on Monday.

Mes Rafsanjan club has not yet reacted to Rabiei’s resignation.