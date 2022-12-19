Published: - Dec 19, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football team forward Jurgen Locadia left Iran for the Netherlands Sunday night.

The 28-year-old striker joined the Tehran-based club on a one-year deal in August.

Locadia has traveled to his country due to his wife’s illness.

Media reports suggest that he left Tehran despite the Iranian club’s disagreement.

Locadia is the best goalscorer of Persepolis in the current season. He has scored six goals in 11 matches for the Reds.

Persepolis is scheduled to play its archrival Esteghlal in Tehran derby on Tuesday.

Malian Persepolis forward Cheick Diabate will also be absent in the match due to an injury.