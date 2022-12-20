Published: - Dec 20, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran Professional League (IPL) clubs will use the video assistant referee (VAR) technology from next season, head of the football federation Mehdi Taj said.

VAR should be installed at all stadiums in the next season and the teams who are unable to install the technology cannot host any match.

The officials of the football federation had previously promised to install VAR over the past years but failed to live up to their promise.

The system was used at the 2018 World Cup for the first time.