IPL to use VAR from next season: official

Video Assistant Referee  

VAR

Tehran Times - Iran Professional League (IPL) clubs will use the video assistant referee (VAR) technology from next season, head of the football federation Mehdi Taj said.

VAR should be installed at all stadiums in the next season and the teams who are unable to install the technology cannot host any match.

The officials of the football federation had previously promised to install VAR over the past years but failed to live up to their promise.

The system was used at the 2018 World Cup for the first time.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top