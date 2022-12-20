Published: - Dec 20, 2022

Tehran Times - Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams shared the spoils here in a 2-2 draw in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Giorgi Gvelesiani gave Persepolis the lead in the 16th minute with a header in the box.

Esteghlal midfielder Rouzbeh Cheshmi headed home in the 30th minute.

Esteghlal forward Arsaln Motahari was on target five minutes into the second half to lead Esteghlal 2-1 at the empty Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis dominated the possession in the second half to find back of the net and with one minute remaining, Gvelesiani once again scored with a header from a corner kick.

Persepolis remained top of the table with 25 points, one point above Gol Gohar.

Esteghlal are third with 23 points.

Earlier in the day, Tractor defeated Paykan 1-0 in an away match in Tehran.