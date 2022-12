Published: - Dec 21, 2022

Tasnim – Habib Kashani was appointed as director of Iran’s U-23 football team.

The Team has been without a coach since Mehdi Mahdavikia stepped down from his role in September.

Former Sepahan coach Moharram Navidkia and Havadar coach Saket Elhami are candidates to take charge of the U-23 team.

Kashani has previously worked as Persepolis club general manager.