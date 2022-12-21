Published: - Dec 21, 2022

Tasnim – A friendly match between Zenith and Sepahan football teams will take place on February 17, 2023 at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan, Iran.

Zenit and Sepahan signed a cooperation agreement in April 2021 and as part of that partnership deal both clubs agreed to work together and exchange knowledge and experience on the pitch and in the areas of sport, scientific and technical development.

This includes coaching courses, scouting, and the development of youth players.

Sepahan from Isfahan is the five-time Iranian champion and four-time Hazfi Cup winner.