Published: - Dec 21, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian club Sanat Naft completed the signing of Uruguayan midfielder Sebastian Piriz on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old player has joined Sanat Naft until the end of the season.

Piriz started his playing career in his homeland with Danubio football team in 2010.

He has also played in Uruguayan teams Liverpool Fútbol Club and Penarol.

Piriz most recently played for Club Atlético River Plate.