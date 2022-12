Published: - Dec 21, 2022

Tasnim – Mohammad Reza Mohajeri stepped down from his role as head coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Mohajeri resigned from the role following a 4-1 defeat against Foolad in the Iran Professional League.

The 58-year-old coach was named Naft Masjed Soleyman coach in late March.

Under his guidance, the Masjed Soleyman-based football team sits bottom of the table with nine points out of 12 matches.