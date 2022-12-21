Published: - Dec 21, 2022

Tasnim – Scotland giant football teams Celtic and Rangers have reportedly set their sight on signing Iranian international winger Ali Gholizadeh.

Currently playing club football for Charleroi in Belgium, his goal-scoring stats could be better but he is creative and provides more assists as an unselfish player as seen with Iran.

The 26-year-old winger played all three group games, scoring (ruled out for offside) and assisting once, FootballScotland.co.uk reported.

Gholizadeh is a frontman but has often plied his trade as a right-sided winger and that’s just what Rangers could be looking for. They need speedy widemen with trickery and pace and Gholizadeh may fit that bill.