Published: - Dec 22, 2022

Jn.pt – PORTO, FC Porto secured a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup after beating Gil Vicente by 2-0 this Wednesday in a match played at Estádio do Dragão.

Sérgio Conceição’s team, which has never won this competition, will face Académico de Viseu in the first game of the “final four” to be played in Leiria.

With two novelties – Otávio and Taremi – in the eleven in relation to the team that beat Vizela at the close of the group stage, FC Porto went back in with everything and after just three minutes, had opened the scoring. Otávio isolated Galeno, whose goal was initially annulled by the assistant due to offside, which was overturned by VAR.

Porto was able to eventually seal the deal in the 68th minute when Otávio escaped the offside trap to receive a pass from Wendell and then assisted Taremi, who made the final score 2-0.