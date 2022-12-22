Published: - Dec 22, 2022

Tasnim – Persepolis football team forward Jurgen Locadia canceled his contract with the Iranian team.

He left Iran for the Netherlands Sunday night just two days ahead of a vital match against Esteghlal in Tehran derby.

The 28-year-old striker joined the Tehran-based club on a one-year deal in August.

Locadia traveled to his country due to his wife’s illness but has said he will not return to Iran for family reasons.

Media reports suggest that he has been linked with a move to Eredivisie side Twente.

Locadia was the best goalscorer of Persepolis in the current season. He scored six goals in nine matches for the Reds.