Published: - Dec 22, 2022

Tehran Times - Iran national football team dropped four places in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

Team Melli dropped from 20th to 24th in the ranking.

Carlos Queiroz’s team failed to qualify for the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran suffered a heavy 6-2 loss against England and also lost to the U.S. 1-0.

Iran just defeated Wales 2-0.

Japan have moved up to 20th and become the best Asian team in the ranking.

World Cup champions Argentina have failed to dislodge Brazil from the top, moving into second spot after Lionel Messi and company led them to their third World Cup triumph on Sunday.

Beaten finalists France also climb one place to third, with Belgium dropping two rungs to fourth following their failure to get out of the group stage in Qatar.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 6 April 2023.