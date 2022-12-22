Ebrahim Ashkesh Appointed Naft Masjed Soleyman Coach
Tasnim – Ebrahim Ashkesh was named the head coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman on Wednesday.
He replaced Mohammad Reza Mohajeri, who stepped down from his role following a 4-1 defeat against Foolad in the Iran Professional League.
Under his guidance, the Masjed Soleyman-based football team sits bottom of the table with nine points out of 12 matches.
Ashkesh has most recently worked as the head coach of Iranian first tier Esteghlal Mollasani.
