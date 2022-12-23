Published: - Dec 23, 2022

Iranwire - A semiofficial Iranian newspaper has asked the authorities to “shut down” the Football Premier League after players voiced support for nationwide anti-government protesters.

"Maybe time has come to throw away all the rubbish of football, from the presidents to the managers, players, and coaches with correct decisions,” Javan newspaper, which affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on December 22.

The article was published after several players did not celebrate their goals in solidarity with the protesters who have taken to the streets across Iran for more than three months.

Esteghlal’s Amir Arsalan Motahari burst into tears after scoring this week, while Sanat Naft’s Meysam Tohidast mimed the gesture of hanging himself to protest the execution of protesters.

"Footballers do not want to understand that the people are separated from the rioters, but they still insist on showing support for rioters and their masters," Javan said.

"Footballers do whatever they want outside the field, play guitar, dance, party...but they should take a mournful pose when they are in front of a camera.”

Iranian athletes and other celebrities have voiced support for the ongoing wave of protests through their social media accounts, many of them with millions of followers.

The Islamic Republic has accused these celebrities of "fanning the flames of the riots" and jailed a growing number of them, including football players.

Security forces have violently cracked down on the demonstrations, killing at least 469 people, including 63 children, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group.

At least 18,000 others have been detained. Dozens have been handed capital punishment or are facing charges that carry a death sentence. Iran carried out the first two executions earlier this month, triggering international condemnation.