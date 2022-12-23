Published: - Dec 23, 2022

Tehran Times - Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will remove the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Club Licensing Administration (CLA)’s ability to address and rectify all its deficiencies

The Iranian top sides were kicked out of the Asian Champions League (ACL) last season after having their licenses withdrawn by the Asian Football Confederation.

ACL two-time finalists Persepolis and Esteghlal, winners of the 1970 and 1991 Asian Club Championship – the forerunner to the Asian Champions League, were kicked out from the competition.

Gol Gohar Sirjan, a third Iranian team, were also stripped of their license last year and just Foolad represented Iran in the competition.

The Committee was apprised of the Club Licensing Administration (CLA)’s ability to address and rectify all its deficiencies following the AFC Club Licensing Task Force’s earlier decision at its meeting on Aug. 24, 2022, to uphold the suspension of the FFIRI CLA.

Consequently, the Committee approved the latest decision by the AFC Club Licensing Task Force on Dec. 9, 2022, to remove the suspension imposed on FFIRI and agreed for the AFC to continue monitoring the FFIRI CLA’s adherence to the Club Licensing Quality Standard Requirements.