Published: - Dec 24, 2022

Tasnim – Hull City has received a significant boost ahead of Boxing Day clash with Blackpool, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh available for selection.

That was confirmed by Tigers boss Liam Rosenior at his press conference ahead of the match.

The 21-year-old, who was signed in the summer from Fenerbahce, has missed the last four months of action with a hamstring injury sustained just four league matches into his Hull career, footballleagueworld.co.uk reported.

“The squad is looking good. Ally (Allahyar Sayyadmanesh) is back which is fantastic for me,” Liam Rosenior told the press, via Hull City club media.

“He could be part of the squad which is a huge bonus after Dimitrios Pelkas has now come out of the squad and I am really looking forward to working with Ally.

“Ally is available and I need all the attacking options I can get at the moment, because we’re a little sparse in that area.