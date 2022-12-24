Published: - Dec 24, 2022

Tehran Times - Sepahan football team defeated rock-bottom Naft Masjed Soleyman 4-0 on Matchday 13 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Shahriar Moghanlou opened the scoring for Sepahan in the 34th minute and Mohammad Daneshgar made it 2-0 for the host in the 69th minute.

Mojtaba Moghtadaei scored an own goal three minutes later and Omid Nourafkan scored Sepahan’s fourth goal with two minutes remaining.

Elsewhere, Havadar were held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji in Tehran.

Foolad and Zob Ahan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Ahvaz and Mes Rafsanjan and Malavan played out a goalless draw.

On Sunday, IPL leaders Persepolis will host Paykan, Esteghlal face Sanat Naft in Abadan and Tractor meet Mes Kerman in Tabriz.

The match between Aluminum and Gol Gohar, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed due to heavy snowfall in Arak.