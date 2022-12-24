Published: - Dec 24, 2022

Tasnim – Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said Iran and Russia football teams will play a two-match series with home and away games.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, he said the two federations have agreed to play the friendlies but the dates of the matches have not been confirmed.

“We are working to ensure that a friendly match will be played between the Iranian and Russian teams in the very near future. This game will be another tool for the development of public diplomacy and rapprochement between our countries,” Jalali said.

A friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Iran was planned to be held in Qatar or Iran in November, but the meeting did not take place.

Then the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), Aleksandr Dyukov, noted that the Iranian side confirmed its readiness to play with the Russian national team in 2023.