Published: - Dec 25, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian football club Persepolis has reportedly set its sight on signing Gil Vicente forward Ali Alipour.

After Jurgen Locadia left Persepolis last week, the Iranian club is looking for a replacement for its Dutch forward.

Alipour, 27, was part of Persepolis football team from 2015 to 2020 and scored 56 goals in 153 matches for the Reds.

Media reports suggest that Persepolis wants to sign Alipour in the January transfer window.

The Iranian forward has scored one goal in eight matches for Gil Vicente in the current season.