Published: - Dec 25, 2022

Tehran Times - President of Iran football federation Mehdi Taj has apologized the football fans for Team Melli's poor performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran, headed by Carlos Queiroz, lost to England 6-2 in their opening match and also suffered a 1-0 loss against the U.S. in Group B.

Iran defeated Wales 2-0 and failed to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.

Taj tendered an apology message via a statement published on Iran football federation's website on Sunday.

He also promised to choose the best option for the National Team for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Media reports suggest that Queiroz, ex-Iran captain Javad Nekounam, former Iran coaches Branko Ivankovic and Amir Ghalenoei are among the candidates to take charge of Team Melli.