Published: - Dec 25, 2022

PLDC - Former Team Melli captain Javad Nekounam says he never sought to join the technical staff of the national team for the 2022 World Cup.

"I am honored to be in contract with Foolad FC and the club did not allow me to go [with Team Melli] to the World Cup and I never intended to go," he said on Saturday in a post-match press conference.

The remarks come as Carlos Queiroz had reportedly asked the Iranian Football federation to hire Nekounam as his assistant for the 2022 World Cup which was strongly rejected by Foolad FC.

After the World Cup and Iran's failure to advance to the knockout round under the helm of the Portuguese coach, the federation is reportedly considering a number of Iranian coaches for the hot seat. Although some reports indicate that Queiroz is still the main candidate to lead the team in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Nekounam also said he is "very patient" but will one day tell the story of what happened back in 2016 when he parted ways with Team Melli as Queiroz's assistant. "People will then understand everything," he added without providing further details.

He also criticized the federation for not having a plan for the country's football "even for tomorrow let alone six months later."