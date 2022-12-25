Esteghlal edge Sanat Naft, Persepolis held by Paykan: IPL [VIDEO]

Arthur Kevin Yamga  

Esteghlal Sanat Naft

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team edged past Sanat Naft 1-0 on Matchday 13 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Kevin Yamga converted his penalty kick in the 86th minute in Abadan.

Earlier in the day, Persepolis were held to a goalless draw against Paykan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

In Tabriz, Tractor and Mes Kerman played out a goalless draw.

The match between Aluminum and Gol Gohar was also postponed due to the heavy snowfall in Arak.

Persepolis lead the table with 26 points thanks to a better goal difference than Esteghlal. 

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top