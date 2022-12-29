Porto crushed Arouca with Mehdi Taremi’s hat-trick [VIDEO]

California18 - Forward Mehdi Taremi shone in Porto’s win over Arouca, in the match played on date 14 of Portugal – Liga Portugal bwin 2022-2023. The goals of the match for the locals were scored by Otávio (0′ 1T), Mehdi Taremi, who converted a Hat-Trick (18′ 1T, 34′ 1T and 5′ 2T) and Jerome Opoku (25′ 2T, against). While the away goal was made by Bruno Marques (30′ 2T).

The figure of the party was Mehdi Taremi. The Porto striker showed his best level by scoring 3 goals and shooting 3 times at the opposite goal.

Otávio also played a good game. The Porto midfielder scored 1 goal.

The match had several cautioned: Alan Ruiz, Morlaye Sylla, Iván Marcano and João Basso.

Porto’s coach, Sérgio Marceneiro Conceicao, stopped the starting eleven with a 4-3-3 formation with Diogo Costa in goal; Fábio Cardoso, Iván Marcano, Wendell and João Mário on the defensive line; Mateus Uribe, Marko Grujic and Otávio in the middle; and Gabriel Verón, Mehdi Taremi and Galeno in attack.

For their part, those chosen by Armando Macedo Freitas entered the playing field with a 4-4-2 scheme with Ignacio de Arruabarrena under the three sticks; Jerome Opoku, Mateus Quaresma, João Basso and Bogdan Milovanov in defense; Morlaye Sylla, David Simão, Alan Ruiz and Ismaila Soro in midfield; and André Bukia and Oday Dabbagh up front.

The judge chosen to direct the match at the Estádio do Dragão stadium was Tiago Lopes Martins.

For the following date, Porto will act as a visitor in front of Casa Pia and Arouca will receive Estoril.

With this result, the host accumulates 32 points throughout the contest and occupies second place. For its part, the visit adds 19 units and is located in tenth place.