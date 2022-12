Roberto Torres Linked with Foolad: Report

Tasnim - Spanish footballer Roberto Torres Morales has been linked with a move to Iranian top-flight club Foolad.

The Spanish media reported that the 33-year-old midfielder has reached an agreement with Foolad.

He has been a member of Spanish football club Osasuna since 2007 but is going to part ways with the La Liga side.

Torres was teammate with Javad Nekounam in Osasuna. Nekounam currently coaches Foolad.

The Spaniard will reportedly join Foolad in January transfer windows.