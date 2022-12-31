Qatar seeking to hire Queiroz: Report

PLDC - Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract to lead the Qatari men's national football team.

In a report on Friday, Qatar’s Al Kass Sports Channels claimed that the Portuguese has received an offer from Qatar Football Association.

The 69-year-old coach returned to Iran in September to take charge of the team ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Iranian team conceded two defeats against England and the USA and gained a victory against Wales, failing to advance to the knock-out round.

Many experts have blamed Queiroz’s tactics as one of the main reasons for the team’s failure, especially during the 6-2 loss to England in the opening match.

The Iranian Football Federation initially said that the Portuguese may also lead the team in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, however, the contract is in limbo as several other names have been shortlisted for the hot seat.

Meanwhile, Qatar is searching for a replacement for Félix Sánchez. The association parted ways with the Spanish coach after three consecutive defeats in the group stage matches of the 2022 World Cup.

Qatar are Asia's reigning champions.