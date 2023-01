Sanat Naft Completes Signing of Iraqi Midfielder Al-Elayawi

Tasnim – Iraqi young midfielder Mohammed Ridha Jalil Mezher Al-Elayawi joined Iranian football club Sanat Naft.

The 23-year-old player started his career in Al-Talaba in 2016 and joined Al-Zawraa two years later.

Al-Elayawi is a member of Iraq national football team as well and has represented the country three times.

Sanat Naft, headed by Brazilian coach Edson Tavares, sits 15th in the Iran Professional League 16-team table.