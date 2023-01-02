Sayyadmanesh among 11 Players to Watch in 2023

Tasnim – Iran and Hull City winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is among 11 players who the-AFC.com has profiled as those looking to stamp their mark on the game and continue their progress into key players for their respective clubs and national teams.

A new year means a lot of exciting football to look forward to for Asian football aficionados, and with it comes the promise of new names to emerge as the next generation of stars capturing the imagination of fans across the continent.

Perhaps a proportionally more established name compared to others in this list, Iran winger Sayyadmanesh is still 21 and has plenty to look forward to in 2023. Having initially joined Hull City on loan, the Iranian international made his move permanent in the summer of 2022 but saw his hopes of representing Team Melli in Qatar 2022 dashed by an injury.

A return to fitness, establishing himself at the MKM Stadium and adding to his seven caps ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be the key targets for Sayyadmanesh who continues to be the frontrunner as heir to the throne of Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun as Iran’s next talisman.