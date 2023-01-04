Alireza Jahanbakhsh on Besiktas' Radar

Tasnim – Iranian international winger Alireza Jahanbaksh has been linked with a move to the Turkish football team Besiktas.

Jahanbakhsh is going to leave Feyenoord due to lack of playing time in the team.

Jahanbakhsh, whose contract will expire in 2024, has also been linked with a move to Greek teams, his agent said.

The 29-year-old player joined the Eredivisie outfit on a three-year contract from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2021 but just scored four goals in 37 matches for the team.

Besiktas, headed by Senol Gunes, has reportedly shown an interest in signing him.