Zob Ahan Parts Ways with Darko Bjedov

Tasnim – Serbian forward Darko Bjedov parted company with Iranian football club Zob Ahan by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old striker had joined Zob Ahan in September but failed to live up to expectations.

He had been a member of the Iranian club in the 2020-21 Iran Professional League (IPL) season and scored 10 goals in 32 matches for Zob Ahan.

Bjedov failed to meet expectations in his return and left Zob Ahan.