Tractor defeat Esteghlal: IPL [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Tractor football team defeated Esteghlal 2-0 in Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 15 on Friday.

In the match held in Tabriz, Mohammad Ghanbari was on target in the 36th minute and he completed his brace in the 52nd minute.

Esteghlal are fourth in the table, five points behind IPL leaders Persepolis.

The match was initially scheduled to be held on Thursday but was postponed due to heavy snowfall.

Yesterday, Persepolis football team defeated Nassaji 5-1 to end the first half of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season as the leaders.

Giorgi Gvelesiani opened the scoring for Persepolis from the penalty spot just seven minutes into the match but his goal was canceled out by Ayoub Kalantari three minutes later.

Mohammad Omri netted a brace in the first half and Danial Esmaeilifar also scored a brace in the second half to seal a 5-1 win for the Reds.

Persepolis went down to 10 men before the hour mark after Mehdi Torabi received two yellow cards.

Earlier in the day, Sepahan defeated Mes Kerman 2-0 in Isfahan. Mes Rafsanjan beat Paykan 2-0. Sanat Naft suffered a 1-0 home loss against Gol Gohar and Malavan edged rock-bottom Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0 in Bandar Anzali.