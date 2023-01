Sardar Azmoun Going Nowhere: Report

Tasnim – Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun will remain in the Bundesliga side.

Media reports suggested that he had been linked with a move to Roma, Milan and Juventus.

Azmoun will remain at Bayer Leverkusen and the German side is not going to sell the player in the January transfer window, numero-diez reported.

The Iranian international forward joined Bayer Leverkusen last year from the Russian football team Zenit.