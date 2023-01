Spanish Coach Trueba to Join Mes Kerman Coaching Staff

Tasnim – Former coach of Atletico Madrid football team Cali Trueba is on the verge of joining Mes Kerman coaching staff.

The 53-year-old coach has also worked as an analyst of Real Sociedad and Elche.

Trueba has most recently worked as a Racing assistant coach.

Mes Kerman, headed by Farzad Hosseinkhani, sits 14th in the 16-team Iran Professional League table.

The Kerman-based football team is in danger of getting relegated to the First Division at the end of the season.