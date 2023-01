Ex-Osasuna Midfielder Torres Joins Foolad

Tasnim – Spanish midfielder Roberto Torres Morales joined Iranian top-flight football club Foolad on Sunday.

The 33-year-old midfielder has joined Foolad until the end of the season.

He had been a member of the Spanish football club Osasuna since 2007.

Torres was a teammate of Javad Nekounam in Osasuna. Nekounam currently coaches Foolad.

Foolad sits seventh in the Iran Professional League, 12 points behind leader Persepolis.