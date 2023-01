Brazilian Forward Nicolas Linked with Persepolis: Report

Tasnim – Brazilian center forward Nicolas Godinho Johann has reportedly been linked with a move to Persepolis.

The Iranian club is going to hire a striker as a replacement for Jurgen Locadia, who left the team last month.

Nicolas, 33, has most recently played in the Brazilian football team Goiás Esporte Clube.

Media reports suggest that Persepolis wants to sign Nicolas in the January transfer window.

Persepolis leads the Iran Professional League (IPL) table.