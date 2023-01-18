Hull City Coach Keen to Avoid Sayyadmanesh 'Mistake' with Strike Duo

Tasnim – Liam Rosenior does not want a repeat of the injury picked up by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, after the Iranian international returned from a torn hamstring, before breaking down at Wigan Athletic earlier this month.

Rosenior will be mindful of what happened to the pacey 21-year-old.

“At the moment, I need to make sure. We saw with Allahyar, we brought him back and he made all the positive signs and then his injury reoccurred, and we don't want that happening.

“That's on me. I made a conscious decision along with the medical team, but I'm the decision-maker in terms of that,” Rosenior said.