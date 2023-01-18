Alipour Scores against Vitória de Guimaraes [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Iranian forward Ali Alipour scored a goal for Gil Vicente to help the team beat Vitoria de Guimaraes 2-1 at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos.

Visiting Vitoria took the lead in the 17th minute, when Anderson found the back of the net.

Alipour equalized the match five minutes before the halftime.

Vitoria Guimaraes player Anderson was sent off in the 65th minute and Fran Navarro scored the winner with eight minutes remaining.

Gil Vicente moved up to 15th in the 18-team table of Primeira Liga with the win.