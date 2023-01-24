Persepolis draw Sepahan: Hazfi Cup Round of 16

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team will travel to Isfahan to play Sepahan in Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16.

Esteghlal, the most decorated football team in Hazfi Cup, will host Malavan in Tehran.

The draw ceremony was held in Iran Football League Organization on Monday.

Nassaji are defending champions.

This round will be held on Feb. 21 and 22.

Round of 16 draw in full:

*Sepahan vs Persepolis

*Esteghlal vs Malavan

*Gol Gohar vs Foolad

*Aluminum vs Nassaji

*Havadar vs Mes Rafsanjan

*Esteghlal Mollasani vs Mes Kerman

*Navad Urmia vs Paykan

*Darya Caspian Babol vs Pars Jonoubi Jam