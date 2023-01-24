Ex-Esteghlal Player Padovani Makes Plan for 2024 Paralympics

Tasnim – Brazilian player Leandro Padovani is going to compete at the 2024 Paralympic Games as a swimmer.

The Brazilian footballer plunged headfirst onto the turf after colliding with a teammate during a match in the Iranian league in 2018.

He was later diagnosed with a spinal injury and – despite surgery – is now tetraplegic, consigned to a wheelchair, and unable to feel his body below his chest.

Padovani filed a claim against the club at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for negligent first-aid treatment.

In an interview with FIFPRO, the defender has revealed he is going to participate at the 2024 Paralympics.

“I wanted to get out of a depression, so I am training as a paralympic swimmer. I have a coach and train three days a week in the pool, and two days in the gym doing weight training,” Padovani said.

“My dream is to compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. I’m in the three best Paralympic swimmers in Brazil, but on a global level I need to improve. For now, it’s just a dream,” he added.